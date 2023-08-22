Senior Citizens’ Day observed by DLSA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 21

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kapurthala, organised a seminar-cum-awareness camp at Senior Citizen Club, Shalimar Bagh, to observe International Senior Citizen Day on Monday.

The event was held under the leadership of Amarinder Singh Grewal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala, and Secretary-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Deep Kaur Chahal. While addressing the gathering, advocate Pawan Kalia stated the day was celebrated on August 21 every year to acknowledge their contribution to our society. Kalia also threw light on the legal services to Senior Citizens Scheme 2016 and other welfare schemes.

Kalia guided that if an elderly person has given his property to someone after December 29, 2007 through transfer deed etc. on the condition that he will take care of the elderly person, but later refrains from taking care of the beneficiary elderly person, then that old person will may take back his said property under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. For this, an application has to be submitted to the Maintenance Tribunal (SDM Office). He also told about the national helpline number for senior citizens, 14567. On the occasion Senior Citizen Club president Pawan Sharma, Vinay Raghav, KL Bhagat, Rajinder Pal Salwan, Jaswant Sood, Surinder Sood, Parmod Gupta, Ashwani Rajput, Jagdish Sehgal, SP Sabharwal and many other senior citizens were present.

#Kapurthala