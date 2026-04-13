Senior citizens, special children celebrate Baisakhi with enthusiasm

Baisakhi was celebrated with great fervour at ‘Sanjeevani Sharanam’, a smart living centre run by the Sonalika Group, where senior citizens (Sharanamites) and children from North India’s leading RRM Autism Therapeutic School participated with joy and fervour.

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Addressing the gathering, Sangeeta Mittal extended Baisakhi greetings to people of Punjab, especially residents of Hoshiarpur and wished for their happiness and prosperity. She said the festival, deeply connected with agriculture and farmers, symbolises the joy of hard work bearing fruit and inspires people to move forward with renewed energy and positivity despite challenges.

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The event, titled “Baisakhi Sharanam Di”, reflected the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. The Lotus Hall was transformed into a traditional village setting with displays such as charpoys, grain sieves, chulhas, brass utensils and earthen pots, offering a glimpse of rural life. More than 60 senior residents showcased vibrant cultural performances, adding to the festive spirit.

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Children from the RRM Autism Therapeutic School, along with their therapists and teachers, also actively participated and enjoyed the celebrations. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, they engaged in activities that provided an immersive cultural experience.

Mittal highlighted the importance of experiential learning for children, stating that festivals can be best understood when they are made part of real-life experiences.