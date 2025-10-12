DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Senior Congress leader launches ‘Vote Thief–Resign from Office’ campaign

Senior Congress leader launches ‘Vote Thief–Resign from Office’ campaign

Rai stressed that voter lists, especially those that have been altered, deleted or combined, should be made accessible to the public for scrutiny

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:08 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Senior Congress leader Lajpat Rai has taken the lead in mobilising public participation in the ‘Vote Thief–Resign from Office’ campaign, launched under the guidance of Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and initiated nationally by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

The campaign, aimed at raising awareness about alleged electoral malpractices, reached the residents of Chak Hakim village, where Rai collected signatures from local citizens to reinforce the party’s outreach.

Advertisement

Speaking to the public, Rai emphasised the importance of educating citizens about the ongoing manipulation of votes and the need for transparent electoral processes. “Our effort is to inform every household about electoral irregularities, ensuring that people are aware and vigilant,” he said. According to Rai, the campaign has received overwhelming support from ordinary citizens, who are increasingly engaging with the party’s initiative beyond conventional political loyalties.

Advertisement

Rai also outlined key demands directed at the Election Commission of India, including the public availability of voter lists with photographs for verification, prior to every election.

He stressed that voter lists, especially those that have been altered, deleted, or combined, should be made accessible to the public for scrutiny. Additionally, he called for the establishment of a clear grievance redressal mechanism to address complaints related to tampered votes.

Advertisement

Highlighting the need for preventive measures, Rai said, “Votes should not be manipulated at the last moment. A clear cut-off date should be announced well in advance to maintain transparency.”

He further demanded strict legal action against officials or agents involved in attempts to suppress voters or influence the electoral process.As part of the campaign, Rai collected signatures from villagers through a structured form, which will be forwarded to the central leadership of the Congress Party and subsequently presented to the Election Commission.

The initiative aims to alert the constitutional body to alleged attempts by political forces, particularly the BJP and RSS, to interfere with free and fair elections.

The campaign marks a significant step in Congress’s ongoing effort to enhance electoral accountability and ensure that the democratic process in India remains transparent and inclusive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts