Senior Congress leader launches ‘Vote Thief–Resign from Office’ campaign

Senior Congress leader Lajpat Rai has taken the lead in mobilising public participation in the ‘Vote Thief–Resign from Office’ campaign, launched under the guidance of Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and initiated nationally by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The campaign, aimed at raising awareness about alleged electoral malpractices, reached the residents of Chak Hakim village, where Rai collected signatures from local citizens to reinforce the party’s outreach.

Speaking to the public, Rai emphasised the importance of educating citizens about the ongoing manipulation of votes and the need for transparent electoral processes. “Our effort is to inform every household about electoral irregularities, ensuring that people are aware and vigilant,” he said. According to Rai, the campaign has received overwhelming support from ordinary citizens, who are increasingly engaging with the party’s initiative beyond conventional political loyalties.

Rai also outlined key demands directed at the Election Commission of India, including the public availability of voter lists with photographs for verification, prior to every election.

He stressed that voter lists, especially those that have been altered, deleted, or combined, should be made accessible to the public for scrutiny. Additionally, he called for the establishment of a clear grievance redressal mechanism to address complaints related to tampered votes.

Highlighting the need for preventive measures, Rai said, “Votes should not be manipulated at the last moment. A clear cut-off date should be announced well in advance to maintain transparency.”

He further demanded strict legal action against officials or agents involved in attempts to suppress voters or influence the electoral process.As part of the campaign, Rai collected signatures from villagers through a structured form, which will be forwarded to the central leadership of the Congress Party and subsequently presented to the Election Commission.

The initiative aims to alert the constitutional body to alleged attempts by political forces, particularly the BJP and RSS, to interfere with free and fair elections.

The campaign marks a significant step in Congress’s ongoing effort to enhance electoral accountability and ensure that the democratic process in India remains transparent and inclusive.