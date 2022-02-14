Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Congress candidate

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 13

The rhetoric being made by senior leaders coming to campaign for Congress candidate Amarpreet Singh Lali, who is contesting from Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur) Assembly constituency, is becoming a headache.

Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who had come to campaign for Lali in Beit area on Friday, said despite having 42 Congress MLAs with him, Ambika Soni did wrong by saying that the Chief Minister of Punjab should from the Sikh community.

On the other hand, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari, who came to campaign for the Congress candidate on Saturday, said the Congress believes in secularism and stays above religion-based politics. He said Sunil Jakhar should not raise such issues which would adversely affect the image of the party and cause trouble to the candidate.

He said the party high command should pay attention and clarify whether this issue arose or not. He said Jakhar had lost the elections in 2017 and 2019 and was sent to Parliament in 2018 with a push. He said for five years, he was kept as the head of the party and made the chairman of the election committee. “Now, if he is making the Hindu-Sikh issue today, it is wrong. Only an ISI agent can raise such issues”, he said.

He said the allegations of selling party tickets made by MP Shamsher Singh Dulo have also raised questions and the high command should probe the issue. —