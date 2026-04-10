Sensei Jagmohan Vij represents India at WKF Karate1 Series A in Tbilisi

Bringing pride to Punjab and the nation, international karate coach and World Karate Federation (WKF) referee Sensei Jagmohan Vij represented India as an official at the prestigious WKF Karate1 Series A held in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia.

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Organised by the World Karate Federation in association with the Georgian Karate Federation, the event marked the first major WKF competition of the year and witnessed participation from around 925 elite athletes representing 71 countries, making it one of the most competitive tournaments on the global karate calendar.

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For the championship, the Karate India Organisation (KIO) selected three referees from across the country—Jagmohan Vij (Punjab), Jitesh Nair (Mumbai) and Vijay Kumar Dugru (Hyderabad)—to officiate at the international event.

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Prior to the competition, an official referees’ briefing was conducted by Javier Escalante, chairman of the WKF Referee Commission, who familiarised officials with the updated WKF rules and regulations for 2026 to ensure uniform standards worldwide.

During the tournament, Vij officiated on Tatami No. 2 demonstrating his versatility and expertise, Vij performed multiple key roles, including Kata Judge, Kumite Judge, Referee, Match Supervisor (Kansa), Score Supervisor Assistant and Video Review Supervisor.

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Notably, he is the only WKF referee from North and Central India to have officiated at several top-tier international events, including three Karate Premier League tournaments (Dubai, Fujairah and Cairo), four World Karate Championships (UAE, Turkey, Italy and France), WKF Series A events and World Youth League competitions. His consistent presence on the global stage continues to enhance India’s standing in international karate.