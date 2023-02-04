Sensitise people about Nat'l Lok Adalat: Judge to judicial officers

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 3

District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa chaired a meeting of the judicial officers to take stock of the preparations for the National Lok Adalat, which would be held on February 11. Bajwa asked the officers to sensitise people about the National Lok Adalat.

He said that the National Lok Adalat will be held simultaneously in all the courts at District Court, Nawanshahr and Sub-Divisional Court, Balachaur.

Bajwa said that the cognizable cases pending at the court stage will be settled with the consent of both the parties during the National Lok Adalat. He asked the judicial officers of various courts present in the meeting to encourage the citizens whose matters are still pending with their respective courts, to get the disputes settled in the Lok Adalat.

The District and Sessions Judge, while listing the details of the cases that can be kept for disposal in the National Lok Adalat on February 11, noted that the cases related to insurance companies, bank loans, traffic challans, water bills, criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, among others, could be heard in the Lok Adalat. He asked all the judicial officers to refer such cases pending in their respective courts with the consent of the petitioners to the National Lok Adalat.