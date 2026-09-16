Sept 30 deadline for Class XI subject, stream changes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

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Students of Class XI under the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will not be allowed to change their subject, group or stream after September 30, as per the board’s amended examination regulations.

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The PSEB has now fixed September 30 as the last date for students to seek a change in their subject, group or stream. Such changes can be made only with the permission of the head of the institution.

The amendment was approved by the board at its meeting on August 6 and notified by its academic branch on September 11.

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Under the earlier provision, school heads could allow students to change their subject or group within one month of admission. The revised regulation extends the window up to September 30 but makes it clear that no change will be permitted after the deadline.

The board has also barred students from changing their subject or stream in Class 12. Students who want to study another subject can take it as an additional subject.