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Home / Jalandhar / Series of social activities to mark PM Modi’s birthday today in Jalandhar

Series of social activities to mark PM Modi’s birthday today in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:32 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jalandhar Urban, will organise a series of extensive social service activities from Thursday under the "Prime Minister Seva Sankalp Fortnight" to mark the 77th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP District president Ashok Sareen Hicky chaired a meeting regarding preparations for the same on Wednesday. District secretary and media in-charge Amit Bhatia stated that various social service and public welfare programmes will be organised in all 14 mandals falling under the three Assembly constituencies of BJP Jalandhar Urban.

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"As a part of these activities, assistance will be provided to the needy and cleanliness drives would be held at cow shelters, orphanages, leprosy homes, homes for the differently abled and other social welfare institutions.

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Books and educational material will be distributed among school children, while prayers and religious ceremonies will be organised in temples and gurdwaras for the prosperity of the nation and for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he said.

He further informed that on the evening of September 17, BJP workers will visit households across all booths and light “blessing lamps” under the campaign titled ‘For the one who transformed our lives, our blessings are for him.’ The objective of this campaign is to express the gratitude for the positive transformation witnessed in the country, said Bhatia.

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Amit Bhatia said that senior BJP leaders, former ministers, former legislators, councillors, district office-bearers, mandal presidents, Shakti Kendra in-charges, booth presidents and a large number of party workers will participate in these programmes. BJP workers will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as a festival of public service, he pointed out.

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