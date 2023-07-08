Sessions Judge interacts with children in 'homes'

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 7

District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Dilbagh Singh Johal paid a surprise visit to Observation Home, Old Age Home and Children Home at Ram Colony Camp on Chandigarh Road. CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority Aparajita Joshi was also present with him. The District and Sessions Judge interacted with 42 children living in observation home and 21 children living in special home.

He asked about the performance of District Legal Services Authority panel advocates and private advocates appointed in their cases. He also interacted with the elderly living in the old age home and the superintendent. During this, he asked information about the living conditions, food and drink of the elderly in the old age home. Superintendent Observation Home Naresh Kumar, Puneet Kumar, Dr Rajinder Pal Roji and Sunil Kumar were also present.