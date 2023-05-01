Set poll record, Karamjit Kaur exhorts women

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, APRIL 30

Exhorting women voters of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency to vote in huge numbers on May 10, Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary said on Sunday it was the first time a major political party had fielded a woman candidate from Jalandhar and the women of district should set a polling record in the byelection.

Addressing various public meetings, she appealed to every woman to turn up at their respective booths on the polling day. She said 75 years after Independence, a woman had gotten the privilege to contest election from the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency and therefore we should make history.

Accompanied by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Jalandhar District Congress president Rajinder Beri and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, Karamjit Chaudhary said women had an equal stake in the society’s development and their voice should be represented in all public forums. She said the Congress party had taken various initiatives to empower women and make them a part of public institutions. “Women empowerment has been one of the core objectives of the Congress,” she said.