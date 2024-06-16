Set up at cost of Rs 3.25 cr, Science City launches Virtual Ecosystems Gallery

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 15

With an aim to enhance visitor experience and promote science education, Pushpa Gujral Science City has inaugurated a state-of-the-art ‘Virtual Ecosystems Gallery’. The project, costing Rs 3.25 crore, has been largely funded by the Mission Tandrust Punjab through the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Punjab, which contributed Rs 3 crore.

The gallery features an innovative show on healthy ecosystems, utilising advanced laser phosphor projection technology to create a fully immersive learning environment. This cutting-edge technology allows visitors to explore diverse ecosystems in an unprecedented manner. The projections cover all four walls, the ceiling, and the floor, offering a 360-degree high-resolution visual experience that simulates various natural habitats, from lush rainforests to icy tundras.

Rajesh Grover, director of Science City, highlighted the interactive nature of the gallery. “Visitors will not merely be passive observers but active participants in the exploration of ecosystems,” he said.

Interactive touch screens and sensors enable visitors to engage with the projections, triggering educational content about specific plants, animals, environmental challenges, and conservation efforts. This interactive approach aims to foster curiosity, critical thinking, and a deeper understanding of ecological concepts, he added.

Grover emphasised the educational impact of the virtual ecosystems gallery. “It will serve as a powerful educational tool, offering an alternative to traditional classroom learning. By immersing visitors in lifelike environments, it will provide a multisensory experience that appeals to different learning styles,” he added.

He said that the gallery is expected to inspire curiosity and cultivate a deeper appreciation of the natural world, playing a crucial role in shaping the next generation of environmentally conscious global citizens.

