Setback for JIT, commission rules in favour of 5 allottees

Orders Trust to reimburse money with interest, pay relief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

In a setback for the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled in favour of five allottees of Surya Enclave Extension, ordering the Trust to reimburse their investments along with 9 per cent interest per annum and Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses.

The total amount that the JIT must pay to the five allottees - Gurmeet Singh, Jatinder Mohan Sharma, Rakhi Japandhar, Rajnish Sharma, and Tarlochan Singh - is Rs 3.80 crore.

Gurmeet Singh had paid a sum of Rs 44 lakh, Jatinder Mohan paid Rs 39.92 lakh, Rakhi paid Rs 39.79 lakh, Rajnish Sharma paid Rs 39.91 lakh, and Tarlochan Singh paid Rs 39 lakh for their respective plots to the JIT, but they never got possession.

The complainants revealed that the JIT introduced Surya Enclave Extension Scheme in 2011, allocating 431 residential plots on a vast 94.97-acre property. These plots ranged in size from 100 square yards to 500 square yards, with a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per square yard. While some allottees received their plots between 2011 and 2014, others were allocated plots in 2016 during the re-launch of the scheme.

According to the terms of the allotment letter, the JIT was obligated to handover the possession of the plots within two years of allocation. However, it consistently failed to fulfil the commitment.

Jatinder Mohan said despite a decade of efforts, which included seeking intervention from Cabinet Ministers, local MLAs, JIT chairman and writing to the Punjab Chief Minister, the allottees were left without possession of their plots.

Sharma lamented the lack of development work, high-tension wires hanging dangerously above 100 square yard plots and the site’s transformation into a dumping zone. He mentioned that a crucial 45-ft road connecting Block C to the railway station had been encroached upon by migrants.

Frustrated by the lack of progress despite repeated reminders to the JIT, the allottees turned to the consumer forum to seek justice. The commission, after evaluation of the facts presented by all parties, delivered a judgment in favour of the allottees.

The JIT has been instructed to refund the principal amount paid by the allottees along with 9 per cent interest as well as compensation and litigation expenses. The Trust is required to complete these reimbursements within a 45-day timeframe as per the commission’s ruling.

