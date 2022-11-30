Settle 1,683 mutation cases: Kapurthala DC

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 29

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Collector, Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal today ordered the revenue officials to dispose of the pending 1,683 mutation cases.

He has given emphasis on six-month-old cases especially and has asked the officials to do the work in a time-bound manner. Chairing a review meeting of revenue works here today, Sarangal asked the officials to ensure that the cases under their judicial capacity must be disposed of at the earliest so that justice might be delivered to the people in an easy manner. Taking a serious note of the delay in recovery in revenue cases, Sarangal asked the officials to ensure the collection in a week to avoid any loss to the state treasury.

It is to be mentioned that in Kapurthala district, pending revenue recoveries amount to Rs 1.18 crore in Kapurthala tehsil, Rs 33 lakh in Phagwara, Rs 15 lakh in Sultanpur Lodhi; and Rs 48 lakh at Bholath.

He further asked the SDMs to personally monitor the collection of revenue recoveries on a weekly basis as the financial loss to the treasury would not be tolerated in any case. Sarangal also asked the officials to take strict action against the defaulters, besides making entries in the revenue record of persons concerned. He said the mutation cases where parties concerned agreed must be addressed immediately so that further litigation may be avoided. The DC also ordered that inspection of at least 50% revenue record must be done in a month so that more transparency and accountability be ensured in the Revenue Department’s working.