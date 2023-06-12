Seven booked for murder attempt

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked seven persons, including a woman, on the charge of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Daljit Singh said Karanveer Singh, a resident of Hardo Sheikh village, complained to the police that the accused waylaid him on his way to Nurmahal and attacked him with sharp weapons with the intention to kill him. He said that his paternal uncle Amarki Singh and his daughter Navjot Kaur planned to attack him due to enmity. The IO said a case had been registered. OC
2 drug traders held in phillaur
Phagwara: The Phillaur police arrested two drug traders and recovered 49 grams of heroin from their possession last night. DSP Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused were identified as Raj and Pawan, both residents of Ludhiana. The DSP said that both peddlers were nabbed at a check-point and the accused Raj was arrested with 24 grams of heroin and Pawan with 25 grams of heroin. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the arrested accused.
