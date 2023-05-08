Seven booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 7

The Nakodar city police have booked seven persons on the charge of assaulting a Baba Murad Shah devotee.

Investigating officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said the suspects had been identified as Surinder Pal, Deepak, Vishal, Ansh, Manav and Vishal, all residents of Mohalla Kamal Pura, Nakodar, and Manpreet Singh, a resident of Mandian village in Maler Kotla district.

Kamal Preet Singh, a resident of Dalla village in Kapurthala district, in his complaint to the police, stated that he is a devotee of Baba Murad Shah and came to attend the annual festival on May 1. He was helping devotees in parking their vehicles. Surindar Pal, who was running a private parking lot, asked him to stop helping devotees in parking. When he refused to stop helping devotees in parking vehicles, the suspect and his other accomplices assaulted him. He suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 323, (voluntarily causing hurt) 341 (wrongful restraint) 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.