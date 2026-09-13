DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Seven cases in six days, swine flu tally rises to 17 in Jalandhar

Seven cases in six days, swine flu tally rises to 17 in Jalandhar

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:17 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nursing staff tend to a swine flu patient at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar. FILE
Advertisement

With 10 cases of swine flu in the district as of September 6, the total number of cases in Jalandhar has risen to 17. In the past six days, at least seven new patients have tested positive for swine flu.

With the city witnessing a steady increase in cases, health authorities have further stepped up surveillance, monitoring and prevention efforts.

Advertisement

So far, Jalandhar is also the only district in the state where a suspected swine flu death has been reported. Mool Raj (85), a resident of Jamsher Khas, who had tested positive for swine flu on September 2, died at the Civil Hospital on Friday. He was a chronic COPD patient with comorbidities. An audit had been ordered into his death to determine whether H1N1 was responsible for fatality.

Advertisement

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Gary said, “The patients being reported in Jalandhar are a miniscule number in proportion to the population, in keeping with the upsurge in the disease in general. A total of 107 persons were tested for swine flu, of which 17 tested positive. Of the three patients admitted to hospitals, two are at DMC, Ludhiana, and one at the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar.”

Meanwhile, the Health Department has asked people to avoid going to crowded places without wearing a mask and report to a medical specialist as soon as they experience flu, cough, cold or influenza-like symptoms, especially if these are accompanied by wheezing.

Advertisement

The department has also been screening patients at flu corners at the Civil Hospital emergency so that patients reporting with flu or influenza-like symptoms are isolated from others. A four-bed isolation ward for swine flu patients has been set up at the Trauma Centre in Jalandhar.

The two recent cases reported in Jalandhar include a 30-year-old man from Powari village in Phillaur, who is admitted to the Civil Hospital, and a 19-year-old girl from Bhogpur, who remains isolated at home.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts