Seven cases in six days, swine flu tally rises to 17 in Jalandhar

With 10 cases of swine flu in the district as of September 6, the total number of cases in Jalandhar has risen to 17. In the past six days, at least seven new patients have tested positive for swine flu.

With the city witnessing a steady increase in cases, health authorities have further stepped up surveillance, monitoring and prevention efforts.

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So far, Jalandhar is also the only district in the state where a suspected swine flu death has been reported. Mool Raj (85), a resident of Jamsher Khas, who had tested positive for swine flu on September 2, died at the Civil Hospital on Friday. He was a chronic COPD patient with comorbidities. An audit had been ordered into his death to determine whether H1N1 was responsible for fatality.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Gary said, “The patients being reported in Jalandhar are a miniscule number in proportion to the population, in keeping with the upsurge in the disease in general. A total of 107 persons were tested for swine flu, of which 17 tested positive. Of the three patients admitted to hospitals, two are at DMC, Ludhiana, and one at the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar.”

Meanwhile, the Health Department has asked people to avoid going to crowded places without wearing a mask and report to a medical specialist as soon as they experience flu, cough, cold or influenza-like symptoms, especially if these are accompanied by wheezing.

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The department has also been screening patients at flu corners at the Civil Hospital emergency so that patients reporting with flu or influenza-like symptoms are isolated from others. A four-bed isolation ward for swine flu patients has been set up at the Trauma Centre in Jalandhar.

The two recent cases reported in Jalandhar include a 30-year-old man from Powari village in Phillaur, who is admitted to the Civil Hospital, and a 19-year-old girl from Bhogpur, who remains isolated at home.