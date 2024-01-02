Seven-day programme on research methodology at GNA varsity ends

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 1

The research and development cell at GNA University conducted a week-long faculty development programme on research methodology. The main objective behind the FDP was to make all basic concepts pertaining to research clear to the scholars and faculty members.

Dr Neeraj Puri, Dean, Research & Development, welcomed the participants and shared the importance of the programme. Vice-Chancellor Dr VK Rattan said such programmes help in creating and sustaining a culture of research excellence. Dr Hemant Shama, Pro-Vice Chancellor, said, “The FDP programme will be really beneficial for the participants during their research journey and open new vistas.”

Dean, Academics, Dr Monika Hanspal encouraged the faculty members to participate in more such programmes. Dr Yogesh Bhalla, HOD, School of Natural Sciences, presented a vote of thanks. Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra commended the enthusiasm of the faculty and varsity for advancing their research capabilities.

