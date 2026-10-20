Seven held for illegal felling of khair trees in Hoshiarpur

The Forest Department has arrested seven persons allegedly involved in illegal felling of khair trees and recovered the stolen wood, officials said.

Acting on the directions of Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Sanjeev Tiwari, North Circle Conservator of Forests Vikram Singh Kundra (IFS) and DFO Jarnail Singh, the department has intensified patrolling to check illegal felling of khair trees.

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Range Officer Jaspal Singh said that eight khair trees had allegedly been felled in the Kharkhan forest and another in Falahi during the intervening night of October 15 and 16. Following intensified patrolling, a forest team arrested seven suspects on October 18 and recovered the illegally felled timber.

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An FIR (No. 192) was registered on October 18, 2026 and further investigation is underway, he said. The officer added that the department had earlier also intensified surveillance on the directions of DFO Dharamvir Dheru and Deputy DFO Venkatesh Shivale, leading to action against those allegedly involved in illegal felling.

Forest officials Kuldeep Singh, Jasvir Pal, Balwant Kumar and Jaswinder Singh, along with forest guards Gurpreet Singh, Akash, Vishal Singh and Krishan Kumar, and beldars Tehal Singh and Krishan Chand, were part of the team.