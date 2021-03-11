Seven huts of migrant labourers gutted in fire

Our Correspondent

Hariana, May 21

Seven huts of migrant labourers near Gurdwara Bhai Manjh Samadh, Kuntan, were gutted on Saturday.

The migrant labourers said they had been staying in slums near Gurdwara Bhai Manjh Samadh for a long time.

On Saturday, when they were gone to work as usual, a sudden fire broke out in their shanties. All household goods and cash of the migrant workers were reduced to ashes.

Residents of slums Bunty Kumar, Kirti and Nath Ram, all natives of Kashganj, Jabar Singh, a native of Amahpur, Phool Chand, Nanna, and Dinesh, all natives of Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), said the fire destroyed their beds, utensils, food grain, cash and other belongings.

They all had around Rs 35,000 in cash which was also burnt in the fire. The migrants have sought relief from the administration for their losses.