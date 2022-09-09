Seven more deaths added to Covid tally in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

There has been an addition of seven more fatalities in the Covid death toll in the district, following a review conducted by the Covid Death Ascertaining Committee.

With the fresh addition, the Covid death toll has now increased to 1,979 in the district. As many as six fresh Covid cases were reported in the district on Thursday. Of the six cases, four were reported from the district and the remaining two from other districts. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar increased to 80,992 cases today. As many as 78,967 people have recovered in the district, while the active case load is 46.

Kapurthala dist reports 5 cases

Kapurthala district reported five new cases of Covid on Thursday. With this, the number of Covid cases reached 24,427 on Thursday. As no new death was reported, the death toll remained unchanged at 599.