Seven panchayats of Garhshankar show way to fight drug menace

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 9

Representatives of panchayats of seven villages — Denowal Khurd, Darapur, Dogarpur, Dero, Ibrahimpur, Bagwai and Sikandarpur — of the Garhshankar constituency on Monday came forward to fight drug menace in their area.

They submitted a demand letter to MLA Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and DSP Narendra Singh Aujla demanding to rid the area of the scourge of drug abuse. On the occasion, the representatives told the MLA that in the Basti Sansian Government Colony (Denowal Khurd) near their villages, ‘chitta’ and many other intoxicants were being sold without fear of the law.

They said Basti Sansian is situated at a distance of 1 km from the Garhshankar police station on the Nawanshahr road. Young boys and girls studying in schools and colleges from almost entire Punjab reach the village to buy drugs in a huge quantity.

Many families have been ruined with their only child getting addicted to drugs. They said many deaths are taking place due to drug overdose in the area, so the drug trade should be stopped immediately.

Calling the DSP on the sport, MLA Rouri assured the panchayats that the area would be freed from the clutches of the drug menace.