Seven years on, construction of Nurmahal school building hangs fire

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 14

The construction of the new building of the Government Senior Secondary School (co-education) continues to hang fire owing to the non-release of funds by the government.

Then Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala had laid the foundation for the construction of the new building on December 14, 2016.

There is a need for new buildings as there is a shortage of classrooms after the demolition of a condemned building in 2012. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and the state government jointly made efforts to start the construction of the new building for which the Nagar Council had donated 14 kanals and 17 marlas of land to the Education Department.

The Director General of School Education (DGSE) released Rs 1.14 crore for the construction of the building in October 2013, following directions from the Punjab State Human Rights Commission.

The school principal said an amount of Rs 57 lakh was received in 2013, which was deposited in the accounts of the Public Works Department as it is the agency to construct a government building costing more than Rs 50 lakh.

The Public Works Department Executive Engineer had said that fifty per cent of the construction work had been completed and the Finance Department had not released the remaining grant. Due to that, the project came to a standstill.

Nakodar MLA IK Mann had said the construction work would be resumed soon as the remaining grant is being released by the government after her intervention but still, no work has been initiated.

It may be noted that it was the Principal of Senior Secondary School, Nurmahal, who had asked the Public Works Department to halt the construction of the new building.

District Education Officer (DEO) (senior secondary), in an official communication to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, had said that the school principal in an official communication to the executive engineer construction division Public Works Department (B and R) wrote on June 14, 2017, that the construction work of the school building should be stopped till permission is not received from the Archaeological Survey of India.

The DEO said the Education Department, in an official communication to the ASI on September 13, 2017, demanded a no-objection certificate but that no NOC was granted, and it was decided that four rooms be handed over to the primary school.