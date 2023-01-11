Seven years on, construction of Nurmahal school hangs fire

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 10

The construction of the new building of the Government Senior Secondary School (co-education) is at a standstill following the non-release of funds by the government.

Then Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala had on December 14, 2016, laid the foundation for the construction of the new building.

The new building became a necessity as the school faced a shortage of classrooms after the demolition of a condemned building in 2012. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and the state government jointly made efforts to start the construction for which the Nagar Council donated 14 kanal and 17 marla of land to the Education Department. NRI Raj Nayyar had donated Rs 10 lakh for the purpose.

The Director General of School Education (DGSE) released Rs 1.14 crore for the construction of the building in October 2013, following directions from the Punjab State Human Rights Commission.

The school principal said Rs 57 lakh was received in 2013 which was deposited in the accounts of the Public Works Department as it is the agency for constructing government buildings costing above Rs 50 lakh.

The executive engineer, PWD, said 50 per cent of the construction work had been completed but the Finance Department had not released the remaining grant as a result of which work had stopped.

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann had said that construction will resume as the remaining grant was being released after her intervention but work has still not started.

It is pertinent to mention here it was the principal, senior secondary school, Nurmahal, who had asked the PWD to stop the construction of the new building.

The District Education Officer (Senior Secondary) in an official communique to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner had said that the school principal had written to the executive engineer, construction division, Public Works Department (B&R) on June 14, 2017, that construction work of the school building be stopped till permission is received from the Archaeological Survey of India that has declared it as illegal.

The DEO said in his communication that the education department had asked the ASI for a no-objection certificate (NOC) but it was not granted.

