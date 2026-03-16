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Home / Jalandhar / Several injured as earth caves in at Kapurthala village

Several injured as earth caves in at Kapurthala village

The incident happened during alleged illegal excavation on panchayat land

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:49 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Several villagers of two different groups were injured after a section of earth reportedly collapsed during alleged illegal excavation on the panchayat land at a village in Kapurthala district, prompting the authorities to initiate an official investigation into the matter.

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According to local sources, the incident occurred at Mah Dewa village near Sultanpur Lodhi, where soil was allegedly being excavated from land belonging to the village panchayat. During the digging activity, a portion of the ground caved in, leaving multiple people trapped under the debris. The injured individuals were immediately rescued by locals and rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

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Among those reported injured were Salwinder Singh, Malkiat Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jaspal Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Sarabjit Kaur, all residents of the nearby areas. Medical staff at the district hospital confirmed that the injured had been admitted for treatment and were currently under medical observation. The victims were receiving treatment for head and body injuries sustained during the earth collapse.

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Relatives of the injured alleged that the excavation was being carried out illegally on the panchayat land. They claimed that proper safety measures were not in place at the site. Some villagers also raised concerns about unauthorised soil mining in the area, stating that such activities had been going on for some time without strict monitoring.

During allegations and counter allegations levelled by both the groups Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Dhirender Verma, who reached the excavation site, said the matter was being investigated minutely.

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Following the incident, a written complaint was reportedly submitted to the authorities demanding an inquiry into the matter. The issue has also gained attention on social media, where locals have called for strict action against those responsible for the illegal mining.

Officials from the Panchayat and Mining Department have taken note of the incident and initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter. The authorities stated that a team was directed to visit the site, examine the circumstances under which the excavation was being done, and determine whether the activity was carried out legally or in violation of regulations.

The DSP confirmed that further action would be taken on basis of the findings of the inquiry. If illegal mining or negligence was established, appropriate legal proceedings would be initiated against those responsible, he said.

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