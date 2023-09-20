Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 19

Late last night, a major uproar was witnessed near Valmiki Gate as two groups engaged in a fierce confrontation. The situation escalated when one group resorted to gunfire from a licensed pistol and created panic among area residents and bystanders.

The initial spark for the violent clash was reportedly the use of caste-related slurs directed at children playing near Valmiki Gate. The exchange of abusive language quickly spiralled into physical violence, leaving a few persons injured.

Concerned about the deteriorating situation and the growing crowd at Valmiki Gate, the police intervened and detained some individuals involved in the altercation. However, several others managed to evade arrest and fled from the spot. The policemen, who arrived at the spot, could not confirm the reported gunfire.

Gurpreet Singh, in-charge, of Division No. 2 police station, said an investigation into the matter was ongoing, but no information about firing had been confirmed so far.

Following initial clash near Valmiki Gate, members of both groups sought treatment at the Civil Hospital, where tension reignited. Once again, confrontation ensued. When the cops attempted to intervene, clashes erupted between the two groups and the police.

In response to the escalating situation at the Civil Hospital, the police resorted to a mild force to disperse disruptive individuals. During commotion, a young man managed to escape after injuring policemen. The police maintained that an investigation was underway and all those responsible for the violence would be arrested soon.