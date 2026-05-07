Several youths rounded up, multiple agencies at work in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar police are learnt to have rounded up several youths in connection with the blast outside the gates of the Border Security Force headquarters here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sources in the police have said multiple agencies, including those of the Centre, were at work to crack the case, owing to which it was taking more time. While BSF teams have been sharing their inputs with the local police, the NIA teams too had reached the spot on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The police officials concerned said some suspects, who had been spotted near the site some minutes before the blast, had been rounded up for interrogation but no conclusive evidence had emerged so far. The police officials also maintained that even the identity of the accused was yet to be established.

Advertisement

Even though there had been reports of Davinder of Banga arrested by the Punjab Intelligence teams from Jamsher village on Wednesday, investigating officials have completely ruled out his connection with the blast.

The police do not know whether the IED planted outside the BSF gates had a timer or was operated through a remote. "All samples have been collected by the forensic team and we shall be able to know the chemicals used and its operation once we get the report from the forensic laboratory", said a senior official.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said, "We are working on all technical inputs that we have been able to collect so far. We shall be able to share some information only once we reach a conclusion".