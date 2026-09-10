Sewa Kendra worker caught red-handed accepting Rs 7K bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has apprehended Mahesh Kumar engaged on the help desk of Sewa Kendra, Nurmahal, red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Nurmahal. He informed that the complainant’s relative had applied for a marriage certificate at Sewa Kendra, Nurmahal, on August 24.

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He later met Mahesh Kumar and requested early issuance of the marriage certificate. The accused subsequently demanded Rs7,000 as a bribe and stated that the certificate would be issued within two days. The complainant recorded the conversation regarding the demand of the bribe. Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB Range Jalandhar.

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Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused was arrested in the presence of two official witnesses. In this regard, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Jalandhar and further investigation into this case is under progress.