Sewa Kendras start issuing digital receipts for services

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 18

The District Administration Complex has launched a paperless fee payment receipts system across all Sewa Kendras in Jalandhar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amit Mahajan has said that going forward, all applicants would receive digital receipts on their mobile through SMS. “Now, applicants need not carry physical paper receipts with them as they can obtain prepared documents just by showing an SMS at Sewa Kendras,” he said.

The ADC further noted that this step would further enhance the user’s experience to avail citizen services in a smooth manner

This step would also ensure saving of papers which are used for printing of receipts. All employees working at Sewa Kendras have been directed to implement a paperless fee payment receipts system

If anyone requires a manual receipt, they may request to a service operator for the same

The ADC further noted that this step would further enhance the user’s experience to avail citizen services in a smooth and hassle-free manner. This step would also ensure saving of papers which are used for printing of receipts. All employees working at Sewa Kendras have been directed to implement a paperless fee payment receipts system immediately. He also stated that if anyone requires a manual receipt, they may request to a service operator for the same and it will be issued to the applicants. However, he appealed to people to adopt this paperless receipt system to make their contribution count in this environment-friendly initiative.

In another development, three new services have been rolled out at Sewa Kendras in Jalandhar. The ADC said the applicants could now apply for High Security Registration Plates, Aadhar-Pan Linking, and general typing at a nominal fee of Rs 30, 50, and 30, respectively. He urged the residents to contact their nearest Sewa Kendras to avail the new services.