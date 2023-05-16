Sewa Kendras to go paperless

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 15

In an environment-friendly initiative, the Punjab Administrative Reforms Department has directed officials to not issue receipts for the fees paid for government services at service centers after printing them on paper.

Going forward, all the e-receipts will be sent through an SMS on mobile phones.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said paper receipts will no longer be given to applicants in 28 service centres of the district. Now, they will be able to receive receipts for their payments through SMS. She said that all the information of common paper receipts will be available on digital receipts. She added that if an applicant wants to take a paper receipt, a signed and stamped receipt would be given without any extra cost.