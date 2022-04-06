Sewa Kendras to stay open seven days in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, April 5
In view of the rush of applicants at the Sewa Kendras and for the convenience of the general public, all Sewa Kendras would now operate seven days in a week from April 7 and May 7 in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said from Monday to Friday, the Sewa Kendras would work from 8 am to 6 pm. He said for duty roster-1, the staff would work from 8 am to 4 pm and their lunch timings would be 12 pm to 12.30 pm. Similarly, duty roster-2, the staff would work from 10 am to 6 pm and their lunch timings would be 2 pm to 2.30 pm.
He said 100 per cent counters would remain open for the public from 10 am to 4 pm and 50 per cent counters would open between 8 am and 10 am and 4 pm and 6 pm.
The Deputy Commissioner said on Saturdays and Sundays, the Sewa Kendras would function from 8 am to 4 pm. He said for duty roster-1, the staff would work from 8 am to 4 am and their lunch timings would be from 12 to 12.30 pm. —
