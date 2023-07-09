Sewadar beaten to death in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 8

A sewadar was allegedly beaten to death after a drunken brawl near Tanda. The deceased has been identified as Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

The police have registered a murder case against Manjit Singh, a railway gangman. The suspect is reportedly absconding after the incident.

ASI Harjinder Singh, who is in-charge of the Cholang railway police post, said Manjit used to live in a railway quarter here. Ashwani was working as a sewadar at a religious place here for the past 20 years. He used to often visit the gangman.

According to the ASI, Ashwani was with Manjeet on the day of the incident, i.e. July 6, and they consumed liquor. When he heard some noise, he went there and saw Manjit beating Ashwani. After hearing the noise, people also gathered there, following which Manjeet fled the spot.

The ASI said he took Ashwani to a hospital where he died during treatment. The police have registered a case against the gangman and initiated further investigations into the matter.