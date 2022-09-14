Sewage in society soon: Minister

Jalandhar, September 13

Reacting on the poor performance of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust and the lost faith of the allottees and residents from the city, Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer today said the residents of Surya Enclave and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Avenue can expect better civic amenities in the coming days. “I have already ordered that a proper sewer disposal system be put in place. All those sewer ponds in the area will soon dry up. The plot holders who had been planning to sell off their properties will change their mind. Rather we will be able to sell all those plots which are lying unsold and will be able to generate income for the JIT,” he said, giving a new ray of hope to the residents.