Sewage leakage troubles residents in Tarn Taran

There has been no respite for residents and shopkeepers of many localities on Shani Mandir road here from the foul smell emanating due to leakage of sewage.

Local residents said the leaking sewerage water was not only emanating a foul smell but had also damaged the roads with deep pits forming in them.

The residents of Sun Rise Enclave said they have been bringing their problem to the notice of Municipal Council but due attention was being paid to it. Arvinderpal Singh, SDM-cum-Administrator and Randeep Singh Waraich, Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, neither responded to mobile phone calls nor to SMS or WhatsApp messages when this correspondent tried to reach them for their views.

Negligence on the part of the administration is resulting in damage to the roads with the affected people demanding immediate note of the situation and appropriate action to resolve the grievances of the public.