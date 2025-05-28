A severe sewage overflow crisis has gripped the neighbourhoods of Gazi Gulla, Gadaipur, Raja Garden and Parshuram Nagar, with residents alleging gross negligence by the Municipal Corporation and threatening to launch a protest if immediate action is not taken.

For over a week, streets in these densely populated areas have been flooded with sewage, turning daily life into a nightmare. Residents say the foul smell, unsanitary conditions and stagnant waste water have made it nearly impossible to move around, with many forced to remain indoors.

“The situation is absolutely intolerable. We’ve contacted the Municipal Corporation multiple times, filed complaints in person and through email, but no effective steps have been taken,” said Mahesh Sharma, a resident.

He added that sewage from blocked drains in Gazi Gulla overflows into his area, Ram Nagar, spreading across roads and making commuting dangerous.

Residents claim the core issue lies in the irregular and inadequate cleaning of sewers. “There’s no proper maintenance. The MC only sends workers for superficial de-silting, which doesn’t solve the problem. What we need is a thorough inspection and permanent repair of the drainage system,” said another resident.

Kavita, a resident of Parshuram Nagar, said the stench has become unbearable inside homes. “Even sitting inside with closed doors doesn’t help. On top of that, there have been several accidents — two-wheelers often skid on the slippery, sewage-covered roads. It’s hazardous,” she said.

Residents of Gadaipur echoed similar concerns, highlighting the health risks caused by prolonged exposure to stagnant sewage. “There’s a growing fear of water-borne diseases. With monsoon approaching, this could turn into a full-blown public health emergency,” a resident warned.

Local families, including elderly citizens and children, are particularly affected by the conditions and many say they feel abandoned by elected representatives who had promised better civic infrastructure before elections.

“The politicians came asking for votes and made tall promises. Now, when we are struggling with such a basic issue, no one is answering our calls,” Paramjit Singh, another resident added.

With no resolution in sight, residents have now issued an ultimatum. “If the problem is not addressed immediately, we will be forced to protest. This is not just an inconvenience — it’s a serious threat to our health and safety,” they said, adding that they demand a long-term and sustainable solution that includes regular sewer maintenance, comprehensive inspection of pipelines and urgent repairs in the affected areas.