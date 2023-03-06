Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 5

The woes of residents of Shiv Nagar area and New Ratan Nagar of Ward No.78 continue as the administration has failed to find a solution to the perennial sewage problem here. The issue of overflowing sewers has been troubling most of the residents of these areas.

Sewage flows on a street in Ward No.78 in Jalandhar.

100 MLD STP working at 30% capacity MC officials had recently told that a 100 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Pholariwal was working at just 30 per cent of its capacity. The Operation and Maintenance Branch officials had also visited the area and asked the company operating the STP to start work at full capacity to resolve the problem of overflowing sewers at the earliest.

Former councillor Jagdish Samrai says he has taken up the matter with the officials concerned many times. He said he had been receiving six to seven complaints regarding the matter on a daily basis.

“What should I say to them? Sometimes it feels so helpless that I cannot even act on their complaints,” he added.

“Residents tell me that they have their kids wear shoes to reach near auto-rickshaws as the sewerage accumulated outside their homes ruins their uniforms,” Samrai said.

The former councillor had visited the MC office with some residents of New Ratan Nagar recently and met Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat regarding the issue.

He had told the official that New Ratan Nagar residents were suffering due to the overflowing sewers.

“We had earlier held a dharna on the same issue after which the issue was addressed, but only for 15 days. It has now raised its ugly head again. Residents are not going to listen to any hollow assurances from MC officials this time,” Samrai had said during the meeting with the Joint Commissioner.

Recently, MC officials had told that there were four sewage treatment plants (STP) of 100 MLD, 50 MLD and two each of 25 MLD capacity working in Pholariwal. The 100 MLD plant is working at just 30 per cent of its capacity. The Operation and Maintenance branch officials had also visited the area and asked the company that maintains the STP to start the works so that the problem could be resolved at the earliest.