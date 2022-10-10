Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

A sexagenarian riding a two-wheeler died after he was hit by a speeding tractor on a road near Lamba Pind on Sunday.

The police said the victim, Trilok Chand (64), was a resident of a village in Hoshiarpur. He was returning home on his scooter when the incident took place. Others present on the spot caught the tractor driver. The police and the kin of the man were informed about the accident. Chand was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Sub-Inspector Manjit Singh of the Maqsudan police station said, “The tractor driver has been arrested. The victim’s body has been sent to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the accused.”