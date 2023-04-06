SGPC member Dr Rai elected Khalsa College president

Our Correspondent

Mahilpur, April 5

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Dr Jang Bahadar Singh Rai became the president of the management committee of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Mahilpur, by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal district president, former MLA and SGPC member, Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan, by seven votes.

The election for 10 members of the management committee was completed under the supervision of Returning Officer, Advocate Maninderpal Singh.

Maninderpal said of the 340 voters, only 149 exercised their vote. Dr Jang Bahadur Singh, the candidate for the post of president, got 77 votes whereas former MLA Rathan secured 70 votes, and two votes were rejected.

For the post of the senior vice-president, Gurpreet Singh Bains secured 83 votes and Paramveer Singh got 63 votes while three votes were rejected. For the post of general secretary, Prof Apinder Singh got 73 votes and Gurinder Singh Bains got 72 votes while four votes were rejected. Surinder Pal secured 78 votes to become the new senior secretary by defeating Prof Kamal, who got 63 votes while eight votes were rejected.

Sohan Singh Lali defeated Prof Ajit Singh for the post of senior cashier by securing 78 votes against his 65 votes with six votes rejected.

He said one candidate each had filed the nomination for the rest of the posts. As a result, Inderjit Singh Bharta was appointed the manager, Virender Kumar Sharma is the new cashier, Amardeep Singh Bains has been elected the vice-president, Kulwinder Singh Bains the secretary and Gurmeet Singh Gill is the assistant manager. They were declared elected unopposed.

The newly elected committee will further elect 37 managing committee members.