SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

SGPC member Kulwant Singh Manan and ex-MLA from Shiromani Akali Dal Gurpartap S Wadala on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal alleging that the Sikh sangat was not able to get their votes made.

Manan and Wadala told the DC that the concerned BLOs were not making the votes for the SGPC polls. Likewise, the leaders of SAD (A) also handed over a memorandum on the issue to the DC demanding that the last date for voter registration which falls tomorrow should be extended by at least two months so that every eligible voter could get the vote registered. Sukhjit Singh, Jagroop Singh and other leaders of SAD (A) demanded that instead of getting votes registered individually, the BLOs should be allowed to accept such applications in bulk.

Meanwhile, the Kapurthala administration has announced to hold special camps in all booths of Kapurthala sub-divisions from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow.

