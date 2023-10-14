SGPC POLL: Schedule to prepare electoral rolls released

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 13

The process for holding the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections is underway. The Commissioner of the gurdwara elections has released a detailed schedule for preparing lists of eligible voters. The registration will begin on October 21.

The registration will continue till November 15, while the electoral rolls are to be prepared, printed and preliminary publication is to be done at centres from November 16 to December 4. As per schedule, the preparation of manuscripts of roll, its printing will take place from November 16 and placement at the centres for preliminary publication of roll will be on December 5 by the DC followed by the receipt of notices against claims and objections. The last date for receiving claims and objections will be December 26 while the last date to address these claims and objections is January 4. Similarly, the preparation of manuscript and printing of the supplementary roll on January 15 with final publication on January 16.

DC Capt Karnail Singh said revising authorities had been appointed in all three election constituencies in the district to receive claims/objections from applicants for the SGPC. He said Phagwara SDM had been appointed revising authorities for constituency Phagwara, SDM, Kapurthala, for Kapurthala and SDM, Bholath, for Bholath. The DC said the authorities had been mandated for strict compliance of directions given in schedule for preparation of rolls. The DC added that he had directed the officials to only receive forms from those prospective voters who fulfil all instructions as per schedule. As per rule 3 of Sikh Gurdwara Board Rules 1959, only form to be received will be form 1 (for Keshdhari Sikhs). The DC said form 1 had already been uploaded on the district administration’s website [email protected]

The voter’s age should not be less than 21 years, said DC, adding that the officials appointed for preparation of electoral rolls had also directed to collect forms individually not in a bundle. He directed them to submit a weekly report by 3 pm on every Friday to the district election office on its emails [email protected] and [email protected] so the same could be further forwarded to Gurdwara Elections Commissioner.

