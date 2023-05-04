SGPC to celebrate 300th birth anniversary of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has initiated ‘Akhand Path’ in connection with the 300th birth centenary celebrations of Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia at the historic Bunga Ramgarhia located in the premises of Golden Temple today.

The third birth centenary of Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia is being celebrated on May 5.

In this regard, the main event is to be held at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that the Khalsa Fateh March which was started from Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj in Delhi on April 16, will reach Akal Takht on May 4, after passing through different places.

“Various events have been planned in which a picture exhibition has been organised at Bunga Ramgarhia. On May 5, the main event scheduled at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, wherein Singh Sahibs, jathedars of Takht Sahibs, heads of various sects and prominent personalities of the Panth will participate. On the occasion, famous ragi, dhadi and narrators will also perform,” he said.

Meanwhile, those who attended the Akhand Path initiation included deputy secretary of Dharam Parchar Committee Prof Sukhdev Singh and SGPC spokesperson Harbhajan Singh Vakta.