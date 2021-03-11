Shades of Patriotism

The country is going to celebrate the 75th Independence Day on August 15. The whole city is basking in the glory of the Azadi Diwas. There is already lots of enthusiasm among people with campaigns like “Har Ghar Tiranga” being supported by one and all. Tribune correspondent Aakanksha Bhardwaj along with lensman Malkiat Singh take you through the preparations and rehearsals being done for the I-Day celebrations. This year India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the official journey of which commenced last year. The Tricolour fluttering over houses in large numbers is another feature this year. Schools and colleges have also started the celebrations with students decked up in orange, green and white. The district-level Independence Day function will be held at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will hoist the national flag. This time, tableaux and cultural activities by students will be part of the event, whereas different contingents of the ITBP, CRPF, NCC and the Punjab Police among others are being prepared for the march past. Various political parties are conducting rallies holding the national flag in their hands. District administrations are also trying their best to disseminate the message among residents to put up the national flag on the rooftop of their houses.
