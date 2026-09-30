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Home / Jalandhar / Shah flags industry issues in Jalandhar

Shah flags industry issues in Jalandhar

Traders hope for relief

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:53 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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BJP workers during the Nasha-Mukt Punjab Yatra rally in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh.
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Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jalandhar on Wednesday for a ‘Nasha-Mukt Punjab’ rally, marking his first visit to the city.

Addressing a gathering, Shah said the BJP would fight the upcoming election in Punjab only on the issue of drugs.

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At the same time, Shah referred to issues concerning farmers and industrialists, acknowledging that both sections had grievances that needed to be addressed.

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Amit Shah also referred to the alleged Smart City scam in Jalandhar during his address. Pawan Kumar, a senior Congress councillor, said if the Centre is so concern about the alleged scam, then why are not they doing anything about it. "If they think that there is any scam, then they must take action, not just talk about it," said Pawan Kumar.

Reacting to the Home Minister's mention of industry ke 'mudde', Gursharan Singh, convener of the Joint Action Committee, said it was not surprising that issue concerning were finding mention in political speeches with elections approaching.

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“Finding a mention in the speeches of leaders this time is obvious as it is an election year. We would actually believe it if governments and leaders start doing something on the ground,” he said.

Tajinder Bhasin, convener of the United Forum of Trade and Industry, welcomed the Home Minister’s acknowledgement of the industrial sector.

“If the Home Minister has mentioned industrialists and acknowledged that there are issues, then we welcome it. From time to time, we have also been raising our issues with the Centre. We want these issues to be addressed,” Bhasin said.

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