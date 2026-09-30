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Home / Jalandhar / Shah to visit Devi Talab Temple in Jalandhar before anti-drug rally

Shah to visit Devi Talab Temple in Jalandhar before anti-drug rally

Home Minister to pay obeisance at Tripurmalini shrine

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:40 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Dog squad team at the anti-drug rally at Paragpur road in Jalandhar on Tuesday.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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Ahead of addressing his anti-drug rally in Jalandhar on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay obeisance at the historic 200-year-old Tripurmalini shrine within the compound of Shri Devi Talab Mandir here.

Shah will arrive at Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Adampur Airport and then travel to the temple by helicopter. He is scheduled to land at the LR Doaba School grounds, where a helipad has been prepared adjacent to the temple complex, around 12.25 pm. He will spend nearly 30 minutes at the shrine. After offering prayers at the main temple, Shah will proceed to the Tripurmalini shrine.

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Former BJP MLA KD Bhandari, who is overseeing the Union Home Minister’s temple visit, said Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon would accompany Shah. Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel visited the site on Tuesday, reviewed security arrangements and conducted rehearsals ahead of the visit. Punjab Police teams have also been carrying out security checks in and around the temple premises with the help of dog squads.

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Bhandari said Shah's visit would mark a big day for the BJP in Punjab. “This will be his first visit to Jalandhar. During his maiden visit, he has chosen to pay obeisance at the historic temple and pray for a drug-free India by 2029,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2022 election rally in Jalandhar, Bhandari said Modi had then expressed a desire to visit Shri Devi Talab Mandir but was advised against it by his security team. “By visiting the temple, Shah will also fulfil that incomplete wish of the Prime Minister,” he added.

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The nearly 200-year-old Shri Tripurmalini Mandir is revered as one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, associated with the legend of Goddess Sati. According to religious belief, the goddess’s left breast fell at this spot. She is worshipped here as Tripurmalini, while Lord Shiva is venerated as Bhishan.

The temple, situated on Tanda Road, is among the prominent Hindu pilgrimage sites in the Doaba region. Shah’s visit to the shrine is aimed at depicting the seriousness of the saffron party in eradicating the drug menace from Punjab, just about four months ahead of Assembly polls.

The four BJP yatras, launched on September 18 from different parts of Punjab, have traversed nearly 4,000 km, covering all 117 Assembly constituencies. They will all conclude in Jalandhar this evening.

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