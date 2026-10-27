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AAP's newly appointed Jalandhar Cantt Halka in-charge Deepak Bali on Monday said the recent outrage witnessed from AAP former Cantt Halka in-charge Rajwinder Kaur Thiara over his appointment as the constituency’s in-charge was "natural and emotional”, saying he looked forward to meeting her.

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He further said that the drugs issue in the state was "excessively being politicised" by the Opposition. He said if such events (like the recent Parvinder Jhota murder) had happened four years ago (before AAP government) in the state, such a hype wouldn't have been generated on the issue.

He also added that he had recently submitted a 150-crore heritage project plan to the central government for a fillip to Jalandhar's Harivallabh (and Shri Devi Talab Mandir) Street, old gates, libraries etc.

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The appointment of Bali, who currently serves as Advisor, Culture and Tourism, Government of Punjab, as Jalandhar Cantt Halka in-charge, came amidst a row where the former party Halka in-charge Rajwinder Kaur Thiara questioned the decision and also said that she had toiled hard for the Halka at a great personal cost.

Jalandhar Cantt is also represented by Congress' MLA and newly appointed state PPCC chief Pargat Singh.

The appointment has also sparked speculation of the possible choice of Bali as the AAP contender on the seat.

Cultural blue-eyed boy of the AAP Bali recently emerged as the party favourite, accompanying national and state leaders at major appearances from its array of religious red carpet events, private parties, weddings and bhogs.

Speaking on a slew of resignations and misgivings aired by Thiara on his appointment, Bali said, "It’s a natural response. If a person is emotionally attached to something, and it changes, it causes disappointment to these. Roles keep changing in parties. The party may have envisioned a bigger responsibility for her. I've tried to talk to her and will do so again. I look forward to meeting her. "

On whether he would contest Jalandhar Cantt on the party ticket, Bali said, "That's the party's decision. I'm a loyal soldier and will shoulder whatever responsibility I'm entrusted with."

Speaking on drug allegations against AAP following Parvinder Jhota's gruesome murder, Bali said, "There are actually no such things happening. Drug issue is excessively politicised. Parvinder Jhota's death is tragic, but all those seeking brownie points over the issue aren't easing anyone's troubles. They are opportunists who keep searching for death and tragedy to do politics."

Speaking of Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with Jhota's family, Bali added, "If all this had happened four years ago, he wouldn't have come. Why didn't BJP order enquiry into 800 farmer's deaths (during Kisan andolan) . Only due to elections, they are attacking opposition. "

Speaking on SAD leader Bikram Majithia's recent comments regarding Bali's hotel Sukh Mahal, he said, "There are two people in Punjab who are content makers. They are not politicians, but influencers. Content is their employment. Sukh Mahal was made before I joined AAP. "

Speaking over the row over his photos taken above Maharishi Valmiki's in recent posters which were torn by community members, Bali said, "It was an oversight I admit and had no intention to hurt sentiments. I view Bhagwan Valmiki with utmost respect. "