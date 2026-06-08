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Home / Jalandhar / Shaheed Bhagat Singh Legends defeat Naura in U-17 football match by 6-3

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Legends defeat Naura in U-17 football match by 6-3

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:59 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Shaheed Bhagat Singh Legends Football Club team pose for a picture after the match.
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Every Sunday, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Legends Banga Block Football Club is turning football fields into arenas of youth energy, teamwork and community spirit. This week, the action took place at Sant Baba Sewa Singh Sports Stadium, Naura village, where young players and local legends showcased skills, sportsmanship and sheer excitement.

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Under the guidance of football coach Sarbjit Manguwal, the club’s weekly Sunday programme is designed to connect the younger generation with healthy activities, steer them away from mobile screens and drug abuse and instil values of discipline, teamwork and national pride.

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Sunday spotlight: Under-14 and Under-17 matches

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The Under-14 clash between Naura and Bhaura football teams kicked off the day. Naura’s young stars dominated with skillful play. Harjot Singh scored a stunning goal in the first half and Rohan Kumar followed with another after coordinated teamwork. Naura emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, earning cheers from an enthusiastic crowd.

Next, the Under-17 Naura team faced the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Legends Banga Block team. With precise passing and smart teamwork, the Legends scored multiple goals, including two spectacular headers by Tarsem Lal. The young Naura team fought back valiantly in the second half, scoring three goals. The final score was 6-3 in favour of the Legends, leaving spectators inspired and new players eager to join future matches.

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Every Sunday, the club brings together players, coaches and local supporters to celebrate the spirit of football. District Mass Media Officer Tarsem Lal explained, “These weekly programmes motivate young people to connect with their community, stay physically active and pursue sports instead of mobile games.”

Football coach Jasvir Lal added, “Through consistent Sunday matches, we can teach teamwork, discipline and a love for healthy living. Every game is a step toward building stronger, more responsible youth.”

The success of the programme relies on contributions from village leaders, coaches and families. This Sunday, supporters included sarpanch Dilbag Singh Naura, president Avtar Singh Naura and players and coaches from Naura and Bhaura. Their involvement ensures the program runs smoothly and inspires even more young people to take part.

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