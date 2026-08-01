Nakodar: Shaheed Udham Singh’s martyrdom day observed

The Naujawan Bharat Sabha on Friday, took out a motorcycle march in Nakodar city on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. On this occasion, state vice-president of Naujawan Bharat Sabha Mangaljit Pandori and district secretary Sonu Lohian addressed the gathering and said that the sacrifice of Shaheed Udham Singh was not just an act of vengeance. He sacrificed his life against the indiscriminate looting and oppression by the British Empire in the country. He made every effort to take the message of the Ghadar Party to the people. The, leaders said in contrast, today, the government at the Center is bowing down to the empire, in keeping with the government's stance especially towards the US.

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Leaders said, the youth of the country is taking to the streets for the hope of their better future. Youths who spoke for their rights were injured by lathi charge and pellet guns. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is considering it legitimate to use pellet guns instead of banning them. The members in the march strongly condemns this. They called on the youth to come together against drugs and for employment. On this occasion, district finance secretary Sukhdev Mandiala, Saroop Lal, Muslim community leaders Mohammad Khalid Tejdeep, Jaskaran Singh, Som Langah, Jaswinder Singh, Tara Singh Dhaka Basti, among others, addressed the gathering.

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