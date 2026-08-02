Shahkot man arrested for attacking police

A local man has been arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel, vandalising the Shahkot police station and damaging vehicles.

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Station House Officer (SHO) Aman Saini said the accused was identified as Gagan Deep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kartar Nagar, Shahkot.

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According to the SHO, the accused and his accomplices allegedly pelted stones at police personnel, including the SHO, causing serious injuries. They also allegedly ransacked the police station and damaged vehicles parked inside and outside the premises.

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The SHO said a case was registered against Gagan Deep Singh and four others in connection with the incident. They were arrested and further investigation was underway.