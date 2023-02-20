Shahkot man held in snatching case

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The city police arrested a Shahkot village resident on the charge of snatching a mobile from a migrant. Investigating Officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Balwinder Singh Billa, a resident of Kakkar Kalan village in Shahkot . Irfan Aalam, a native of Bihar and residing in Mohalla Sundar Nagar, Nakodar, had complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice snatched a mobile handset from him in October last year. The IO said a case under Section 379-B and 34 of IPC was registered against the accused and his accomplice Mandip Singh, a resident of Jamsher Khas village under Sadar police station. OC

The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a case of disobedience of public order promulgated by the administration. The accused has been identified as Karan Kumar, a resident of Guru Ram Dass Nagar in Jalandhar. According to the police, Karan was wanted in a case registered against him under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the police station Basti Bawa Khel in May, 2020. He had been absconding for more than two years. The police officials said the local court on February 10, 2022, had declared him as PO, and the police since then had been looking out for him. tns

Phagwara: The police arrested two drug traders and recovered 500 grams of ganja from their possession last night. The arrested accused were identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Bhagatpura locality in Phagwara and Munna, a migrant from Madhya Pradesh, presently residing in Phagwara. The accused were nabbed at a check-point near Law Gate, Miherru. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.