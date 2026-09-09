Shahkot police arrest man for attacking cops to free drug peddler

The Shahkot police have arrested a miscreant for allegedly attacking police officials.

Investigating Officer (IO) Varun Patiyal said the accused has been identified as Aman, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of Rajewal village.

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Sub-Inspector Shiv Shankar, posted at the Khuhian Sarwar police station in the Abohar subdivision, stated that the accused waylaid and attacked police officials with dangerous weapons to free an arrested drug peddler, Jeeta Singh, son of Kanshi Singh, a resident of Rajewal village, from police custody. Jeeta Singh was wanted in a drug-peddling case registered against him in 2003 at the Khuhian Sarwar police station.

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The accused allegedly seriously injured the police officials and tore their uniforms.

The IO said a case under Sections 262 and 263 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension and that of another person), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) and 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) of the BNS has been registered against the accused and others.