Home / Jalandhar / Shah’s stand on Naxalism lauded

Shah’s stand on Naxalism lauded

BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal has lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s stand on Naxalism, calling it a historic and decisive move to eradicate left-wing extremism from India. In a statement, Grewal commended Shah’s recent declaration as a “bold and...
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:47 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal has lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s stand on Naxalism, calling it a historic and decisive move to eradicate left-wing extremism from India.

In a statement, Grewal commended Shah’s recent declaration as a “bold and strategic offensive,” designed to reclaim every part of Indian territory from the grip of Naxalite insurgency.

Grewal welcomed Shah’s announcement of a Rs 1 crore development fund for each village that actively contributes to eliminating Naxalism. He also praised the government’s initiative on directly purchasing tendu leaves from tribal gatherers at Rs 500 per stack, calling it a “landmark reform”.

